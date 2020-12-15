The week's best parenting advice: December 15, 2020

Can kids get the COVID-19 vaccine?

With the first doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine being administered to adults in the U.S., Sumathi Reddy at The Wall Street Journal asks a pertinent question: "When will COVID-19 vaccines be available for children, and will they be safe?" While kids are less likely to get seriously ill from the virus, they can catch it and spread it to others, which means "it would be very, very difficult for us to reach herd immunity before vaccines are available to younger individuals," epidemiologist Michael Mina tells the Journal. But vaccines have to be tested in kids before they can be administered to kids. And the first trial of the Pfizer vaccine in older children has only just begun, with results expected in early 2021. Moderna wants to start testing its vaccine on children under 12 in the first quarter of next year, with the goal of developing a vaccine for adolescents "by the start of the 2021 school year," Reddy reports. Some doctors apparently think vaccine side-effects like fever and fatigue may be more pronounced in children than adults, but "side effects are a sign that the vaccine is working and the immune system is doing its job," Reddy writes. [The Wall Street Journal]