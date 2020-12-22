The week's best parenting advice: December 22, 2020

How to deal with pandemic stress

Stress hits everyone. It always has. But now parents are stuck at home and cut off from the commutes, socializing, and other ways they had to de-stress in "the Before Times," says Steve Calechman at Fatherly. And kids notice. They're "little emotional tuning forks and can echo what we're feeling." So parents can treat this as an opportunity to teach children how to handle stress. If you snap, apologize. Tell them, "That was not a productive response," says Laura Dudley, associate clinical professor of applied psychology at Northeastern University. Explain that you were "worried, or "grouchy," because kids might not understand "stress," Dudley says. Let them know it's you, not them. Then address the stress itself. "You're showing that you can sit with bad feelings, not run from them," Calechman says, "and, once you calm down, you can problem-solve." [Fatherly]