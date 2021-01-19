The week's best parenting advice: January 19, 2021

When will kids get the vaccine?

As the COVID-19 vaccination effort gets under way, "trials to make sure vaccines are safe for the young are beginning in earnest," reports Bloomberg. Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson all plan to test their vaccines in kids age 12 and up, with some results expected this summer. "If you want to get this under control, you need to vaccinate kids," says Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson. But, as Bloomberg reports, the speed at which these vaccines will be made available depends in large part on getting more data on transmission in children and how much vaccines stop the spread, and so far, "little is known so far about either." Meanwhile, the head of the Los Angeles Unified School District — the nation's second-largest school system — has said all kids will be required to get a vaccine once it's available. "That's the best way we know to keep all on the campus safe," Austin Beutner says. [Bloomberg, U.S. News]