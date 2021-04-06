The week's best parenting advice: April 6, 2021

How to talk to kids about addiction

Jessica Lahey got sober eight years ago after a decade of alcoholism. Now Lahey, the author of The Addiction Inoculation, is doing what she can to ensure her children don't repeat her mistakes. She says this begins by fostering a relationship with her sons based on honesty and openness. "Begin your long-term education in substance use and abuse with general talk about their health and safety, then, as they mature, get into the specifics of substance use beginning with the substances they are most likely to encounter early, such as nicotine and alcohol, and progressing on to the health and legal ramifications of harder drugs as well as the effects of these substances on the brain and mood." Start your prevention efforts when they're in elementary school, and keep it up through early adulthood. "The topic of substance use should be frequently discussed and evolve at an age-appropriate level as your kids grow up," Lahey says. [The Washington Post]