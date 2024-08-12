5 tips to save on back-to-school shopping

Kids will soon be heading back to school, which can mean a major shopping bill for parents

Little girls trying to decide which notebook to buy while back-to-school shopping
American families with kids are expected to spend an average of $875 on back-to-school items
(Image credit: Phynart Studio / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published
in the explainer

Believe it or not, the return to school is right around the corner for kids. While this may come as a welcome relief for parents, it also can mean a major shopping bill. 

This back-to-school season, "American families with kids from elementary to high school are expected to spend an average of $875 on back-to-school items, according to the National Retail Federation's annual back-to-school survey," said NPR. That's a pretty penny — but there are some ways to make this year's seasonal shopping trip a little easier on your wallet. You can save while still getting your kids everything they need for the school year ahead using these five tips.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Personal Finance Savings Shopping Students
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸