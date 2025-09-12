The pros and cons of buying a new-build house
Repairs and maintenance will be minimal on a brand new build — but moving into an existing home can be easier upfront
Moving into a brand new house — maybe even one that you can customize to your liking — may sound like an ideal homebuying experience. Repairs and maintenance needs are likely minimal, and you will not have to deal with the wear and tear from previous owners, or their design choices.
But purchasing a new build can also bring headaches of its own, though different ones than you may find when buying an existing home. Before signing on to buy a home still under construction, it is important to weigh the drawbacks against the advantages to ensure it is the right move for you, both literally and figuratively speaking.
What are the upsides of buying a newly constructed home?
Arguably, the biggest benefit of a new build is the fact that it is new. Unlike with an existing home, "you will be the first person to live there, the first person to use the appliances, flip the light switches, etc.," said Bankrate. There is even a chance you will have picked them all out yourself, if your new build allows for customization.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Plus, there is no need for repairs or renovations at move-in, or for a while going forward. Since everything is brand new, "maintenance costs (and time) should remain at a minimum for at least the first few years," said Realtor.com. You may even end up saving on energy bills, as "new homes often feature the latest energy-efficient systems and materials," said Ramsey Solutions, a personal finance blog.
To further sweeten the deal, "some builders offer incentives to attract buyers," like "free upgrades on home appliances or building materials, mortgage rate buydowns or a credit toward your closing costs," said Homes.com. You may even get access to "special loan options or a lender credit if the builder works with a specific mortgage company."
What drawbacks do new builds have?
While new builds can offer the cost-saving opportunities mentioned above, you may end up paying more for the house itself. "The median price of an existing U.S. home in February 2025 was $398,400, while the price of a new home that same month was $439,000," said Zillow. Plus, there typically is not "much leeway on closing costs or purchase price with a newly built home," said Ramsey Solutions.
And while choosing every last detail of your home may sound exciting initially, "it's easy to get overwhelmed by all the choices out there," said Bankrate. Not to mention, customization and upgrades can tack on money — and time — to the process, which can already drag on if a home is under construction.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Should you buy an existing home instead?
Moving into an existing home can be easier upfront. The house is ready for you to move into, and you may face lower costs, as well as a greater likelihood of negotiating. Plus, while you will not get to choose everything, "older homes are more likely to have architectural details that would be hard and expensive to replicate," not to mention "they also sometimes have great stories behind them," said Zillow.
That said, depending on the existing home, you may face additional challenges after move-in. It is more likely there will be repairs and updates to contend with, even if you did not buy a fixer-upper. The cost and chaos of renovations may also apply if there are design elements or features you decide to revamp.
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
Mexico’s forced disappearances
Under the Radar 130,000 people missing as 20-year war on drugs leaves ‘the country’s landscape ever more blood-soaked’
-
The Week contest: Racoon’s regrets
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Housing costs: Is deregulation the answer?
Feature Washington, D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood is now leading the nation in new apartment construction
-
What's the best time of year to buy a house?
The Explainer There are pros and cons to each season
-
How much does it cost to move? Here's how to budget and save.
the explainer Factors like move distance and the weight of your furnishings can affect the total cost — but there are several ways to economize
-
When does a personal loan make sense?
the explainer Personal loans tend to be more flexible and versatile than home, auto or student loans
-
Should you downsize for retirement? Here's what to consider.
The Explainer Moving to a smaller place may seem easier, but there are also some real benefits to staying put
-
What to do if you want to move but don't want to give up your low mortgage rate
the explainer 30-year mortgage rates are currently averaging 7% — and homeowners who secured rates closer to 3% during the pandemic are reluctant to sell their homes
-
Is hands-off investing the way to go?
The Explainer In many cases, your money might be better off left alone
-
What to know before turning to AI for financial advice
the explainer It can help you crunch the numbers — but it might also pocket your data
-
Should you add your child to your credit card?
The Explainer You can make them an authorized user on your account in order to help them build credit