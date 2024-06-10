What financial moves should college grads prioritize?
The real world means rent, groceries and student loan payments
You have officially made it out of college and into the real world, which brings with it a new financial reality. Even if you are excited to start bringing in a regular paycheck, you are likely also facing some new expenses as well, like rent payments and groceries — not to mention student loans.
You may feel like you have plenty of time before you have to start worrying about the financial nitty-gritty. But the sooner you start giving your finances some thought, the better you can set yourself up for the long run.
Figure out a budget
Establishing a budget is a baseline financial must-do no matter your age or stage of life. Not only is budgeting "simply an exercise of 'living within your means,'" said The Balance, but it allows you to be "knowledgeable and prepared for whatever life throws at you financially." Once you know how much you are bringing in each month and where it's going, you "can avoid credit card debt and work towards goals like travel or buying a house."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
There are a number of different ways you can go about budgeting, but "a 50/30/20 budget might be a good place to start," said NerdWallet. With this budget, you aim to "spend 50% of your take-home income on needs including housing, utilities, groceries transportation and minimum monthly debt payments." Meanwhile, "the next 30% of your income goes toward wants," and "the last 20% should go toward savings goals and paying down debt."
Make a plan for paying down student loans
If you have federal student loans, you will have a little breathing room before repayment begins — usually, "there's a six- or nine-month grace period on your student loans after you graduate," said CNBC Select.
During that time, get acquainted with the basics of your loans, like "how much you owe, which types of student loans you have (federal vs. private), whether they are subsidized or unsubsidized, and which repayment options are available to you," said Investopedia.
Once you have those details ironed out, figure out how you will pay back your balance. "Tools like the Department of Education's student loan calculator can be helpful resources," said Investopedia. You should also look into opportunities to save, such as autopay discounts, or you might consider refinancing if you have private loans and your interest rate is steep.
Establish an emergency fund
Post-graduation, it is also important to start socking away some money in case the unexpected should occur, whether that is an illness or a hefty car repair. Experts generally recommend that you save "several months' worth of expenses in your emergency fund to give yourself some financial cushion if you need it," said Bankrate.
A good place to stash it is "in a separate high-yield savings account so you won't be tempted to spend it," said Bankrate. Plus, you will earn some interest while it is parked there, which can help you with the task of slowly building up this fund over time.
Begin building your credit
"Having a good credit score is essential for many of the financial tasks you'll need to tackle as a new grad, whether you're renting an apartment or opening a new credit card," said CNBC Select — so it is worth putting some energy into building your score after graduation.
If you do not yet have a credit history, "you can start by either opening a secured card or becoming an authorized user on someone else's credit card," said CNBC Select. With a secured card, you will need to put down a deposit, usually equal to the card's credit limit, which will act as collateral in case you do not make your payments. As an authorized user, you will get added to the account of someone who has already established a solid credit history.
If you have already established your credit, keep on building your score through good habits like making payments on time, keeping your credit utilization low and regularly reviewing your credit report.
Start saving for retirement
Yes, we know — you are just at the start of your career, so retirement literally could not be further away. But the sooner you start saving for your golden years, the better chance you will be able to enjoy them exactly as you imagined.
If your employer offers a retirement plan, like a 401(k), start contributing as much as your budget allows. Don't have a plan through your employer? Consider a traditional or Roth IRA.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
8 standout restaurants worth visiting this summer
The Week Recommends Cafés upending norms, a rooftop with natural wine and Sicilian eats and a Pacific Northwest bistro
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Shake-up at The Washington Post leaves paper's position uncertain
Talking Point The soon-to-be executive editor of the Post currently works at a British conservative paper, The Telegraph
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is Israel about to expand the war to Lebanon?
Today's Big Question Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah escalate, and a full-blown war appears likely
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
4 tips to minimize taxes when investing
The Explainer It's important to know how much of your investment income is getting diverted to taxes
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
4 tips to build an investment strategy for the long term
The Explainer This kind of financial strategy can serve you for years to come
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Estate planning: when it's time and how to do it
The Explainer Protect your assets and your legacy
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What to do if you're falling behind on credit card debt
The Explainer Avoid accruing interest and late fees
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What is consumer sentiment, and what does it tell us?
The Explainer This economic indicator reflects how consumers feel about their finances and predicts whether they plan to spend money
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
4 tips to split costs on a group vacation
The Explainer Accommodate everyone's budgets and vacation expectations
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Can't make a trip? 4 tips to get some of your money back.
The Explainer Sometimes life gets in the way of your travel plans
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How to get lower interest rates on student loans
The Explainer Federal student loan interest rates are set to reach record heights for the 2024-25 school year
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published