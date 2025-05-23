4 ways to brush up on your personal finance knowledge

For many people, figuring out finances is a learn-as-you-go experience. While school may have offered instruction on everything from math to grammar, there was likely a glaring hole in the curriculum when it came to Finance 101.

The good news is that kids these days may get a little more guidance with their finances. With Kentucky becoming the "latest state to codify financial literacy as a stand-alone class needed for high-schoolers to graduate," there are now a total of "36 states with some form of financial literacy requirement for high school graduation," said The Washington Post , citing the Council of Economic Education.

Even if you are long out of high school, it is not too late to improve your financial know-how. The best part? No grades involved.

1. Do some reading

There are endless financial books out there covering just about any topic you may want to learn about, whether that be a basic brushup on budgeting or a deepdive into strategic investing. Consider building your financial foundation with some more beginner-friendly books, then move to the deeper cuts as your knowledge base broadens. It is wise to try reading a "variety" of different books "to get different perspectives on how to manage your money at different stages," said Fidelity .

2. Take advantage of online resources

The internet is a great place to look when it comes to sharpening your financial literacy (just make sure you are getting your information from a trustworthy source). YouTube, for example, "has content on virtually any financial topic you'd like to learn more about, from saving hacks for helping you buy your first car to the pros and cons of buy now, pay later (BNPL) credit services," said Investopedia . Plus, "the content is free and allows you to build upon your knowledge as you go."

Another good place to turn is the website of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) , which has a compilation of guides, worksheets and tools on topics ranging from auto loans and mortgages to credit cards and money management. The website is available in both English and Spanish.

3. Attend a seminar

Local financial planners and investment firms "regularly host free events on topics like insurance, investing and retirement planning," said Fidelity. While technically they are offering them "in hopes of recruiting new clients," you can show up just to learn. For more personalized advice, you might opt to work with a financial professional .

Your employer may also be a resource worth tapping, as some companies provide "seminars to explain employee benefits like health insurance and a 401(k)," said Fidelity.

4. Sign up for a course

Open to hitting the books again? You can always go back to school, this time for the finance basics. There are "thousands of in-person and online courses," and "many universities offer free or paid online courses that you can take at any time," said Investopedia.