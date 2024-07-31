Is it worth switching banks for a sign-up bonus?

An immediate cash bonus may sound great, but there is a lot to consider before jumping ship

Woman standing at a bank counter as the teller counts out cash to hand her
These bank cash promotions are meant to incentivize new customers to open an account
(Image credit: SDI Productions / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published
in the explainer

A bonus is almost always a good thing — but what about when one requires switching banks to earn? 

Lately, "banks are offering bigger cash bonuses," said The Wall Street Journal. More specifically, banks are promising "cash bonuses and promotional interest rates for opening new accounts." For example, "Chase and Wells Fargo now offer $300 bonuses to customers who open new checking accounts and set up direct deposits," while "Bank of America offers $200, and Citi has a promotional rate of 5% on new savings accounts for the first 90 days."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Personal Finance Banks
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸