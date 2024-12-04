4 tips to finally start your small business in the new year

Make your dream a reality

Female small business owner turning around &quot;open&quot; sign on the front door of her store
Even if you have the necessary skills, you also want to be sure that your idea can actually make money
(Image credit: MoMo Productions / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

Long dreamed of starting a business of your own? With the right action steps, 2025 could be the year that dream becomes a reality.

As you may have guessed, there is a lot that goes on between coming up with the initial spark of an idea and cutting the ribbon on opening day. Even if you already have the skills it takes to "create the product or service that you'll be selling," that skillset is "often very different from the skills you'll need to run a successful business," said Bankrate.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸