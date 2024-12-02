Looking to earn extra money around the holidays? 6 ideas for seasonal side hustles.

Pad your paycheck

Santa&#039;s hat filled with hundred dollar bills on blank background
If you are worried about covering all of your holiday-related expenses this year, you either need to cut costs or increase your income
(Image credit: tuchkovo / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

The holiday season is not easy on the budget. Between gifts, decor, festive party attire, food and plane tickets, the expenses can add up fast.

To cover all of those extra costs alongside the regular costs of living, an estimated 72% of U.S. adults are "making financial trade-offs to afford this holiday season," said CNET. While your mind may initially go to cutting back and exploring cost-savings measures (which can certainly be effective), that is not your only option. In fact, said CNET, "if you're worried about affording the holidays, personal finance experts recommend two options for covering holiday gifts and plans: either cut costs on everyday expenses or increase your income."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸