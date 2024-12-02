Looking to earn extra money around the holidays? 6 ideas for seasonal side hustles.

The holiday season is not easy on the budget. Between gifts, decor, festive party attire, food and plane tickets, the expenses can add up fast.

To cover all of those extra costs alongside the regular costs of living, an estimated 72% of U.S. adults are "making financial trade-offs to afford this holiday season," said CNET . While your mind may initially go to cutting back and exploring cost-savings measures (which can certainly be effective), that is not your only option. In fact, said CNET, "if you're worried about affording the holidays, personal finance experts recommend two options for covering holiday gifts and plans: either cut costs on everyday expenses or increase your income."

If the latter sounds more appealing, here are some ideas for ways to pad your holiday paycheck.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

1. Work as a seasonal hire

As shopping turnout ramps up around the holidays, "many retailers hire seasonal, part-time help," said FinanceBuzz . So if you "think you might enjoy working at a craft store, boutique or toy shop, apply for jobs in your area." The wages and any tips you earn will add some extra cash to your usual monthly income, plus, "most retailers also offer discounts to their employees," said FinanceBuzz.

2. Put up other people's holiday decor

Some people find decorating for the holidays a total slog, but for others, there is nothing quite as festively fun. If you fall into the second group, you might consider offering your special skills to those who do not want to "deal with heavy lifting, tall ladders, and intricate setups," said U.S. News & World Report .

For example, "you could set up and remove Christmas lights, yard and porch displays and outdoor inflatables," said U.S. News & World Report. You could also turn your attention indoors, handling things like "the Christmas tree, mantle and table centerpieces."

3. Offer gift-wrapping services

On a similar note, "some people don't have the time to wrap up dozens of gifts, or the skill to make them look good under the tree," said FinanceBuzz. If you have some extra time and consider your wrapping skills above par, "consider offering your services in your local community."

You may be able to find gift-wrapping gigs if you "post an ad on local Facebook groups or other community groups, and let your neighbors know," said FinanceBuzz.

4. Become a pet-sitter

While some people stay close to home for the holidays, many opt to travel, whether it be to visit family or take advantage of some vacation time. This can open up some money-earning opportunities for you — namely, in caring for a traveler's pet they decide to leave behind.

"You can use pet-sitting apps like Rover and Meowtel to get started," or you might "try asking around your neighborhood for upcoming opportunities," said CNET. Even better, you typically "can set your own rate and work when you want" — though keep in mind "you'll often pay a service fee when using an app."

5. Provide snow removal services

Depending on where you live, the holiday season could be the start of winter storms. If you are willing to brave the cold and have the necessary equipment on hand, you might consider offering snow removal services, either to individuals or businesses in your area.

While work opportunities will obviously be weather-dependent, "services like shoveling, plowing, de-icing and roof clearing is essential for clients after each snowfall, creating recurring income for you all winter long," said U.S. News & World Report.

6. Try a cash-back site

Not trying to leave your house to earn money? Rest assured, there are couch-bound side hustle possibilities to explore — and one of them does not require you to do much more than your usual online shopping.

"The next time you're ready to shop, check out sites like Ebates or Ibotta to see if you can get cash back for any of the purchases you plan on making," said Experian . In some cases, said FinanceBuzz, "cashback sites and apps will reward you with gift cards."

Sound too good to be true? Here is how it works: "These sites make a commission for referring you to their partner brands, and they share some of that money with you as cash back," said CNET.