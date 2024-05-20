What is spaving and how can it lead to overspending?
When you spave, you spend more money under the auspices of saving
If you have ever added an extra item to your cart just to get free shipping, you have fallen victim to what is known as "spaving." The term — literally a mashup of the words spending and saving — is defined as the act of "spending more to save more," said CNBC, and it's a sneaky yet "common pitfall" that many people unwittingly fall for.
While it might not seem like the worst thing in the world to spend a little bit extra to save some money, the reality is, you're still spending more than you had planned to. And over the long-term, said CNBC, spaving can "lead to excessive buying habits and high-interest credit card debt if you aren't careful, according to consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch."
What does it mean to spave?
When you spave, you spend more money under the auspices of saving.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
This can appear in many guises. For instance, this could be taking advantage of "'buy one, get one free' or tacking on additional items to get a bigger discount or simply to reach the free shipping threshold," said CNBC.
Or, said HuffPost, it might be as simple as "buying things that you don't really need just to get a good deal." Often, said Woroch to HuffPost, "sales create a sense of urgency with buzzy terms like 'one day only,' 'limited time,' 'daily deal' and 'flash sale,'" all of which can lead shoppers to "feel like they'll waste a rare opportunity if they don't pounce."
Why is spaving actually a spending trap?
"The problem with spaving is that it can trick you into spending more in order to receive a certain savings benefit in return," said Jacqueline Howard, the head of money wellness at Ally Bank, in an interview with HuffPost.
If, for example, you are spending an extra $30 on a top to save $5.95 on shipping, you are not exactly coming out ahead in the end.
The other trap with spaving is that you may end up purchasing through sales that "often come with limited or nonexistent return policies," said HuffPost. So even if you see the light later and realize the item was not actually that great, you may end up stuck with it — and unable to undo the impact to your wallet.
How can you avoid spaving?
Steering clear of the trap of spaving largely comes down to interrupting the impulse. Here are some tips and tricks you might turn to next time you are tempted to spend a little more just to secure some savings:
- Take a second to do the math. The language of advertising may lead you to believe you are about to get a great deal — but the cold, hard numbers don't lie. For example, "for some 'buy more, save more' deals, the percent discount is often the same but disguised as a greater value" — which you will quickly uncover if you crunch the numbers.
- Unenroll from sale alerts. You won't feel tempted to shop sales if you don't know about them. Consider taking yourself off of email lists from favorite brands so you are not getting alerted every time a special is happening. Similarly, don't walk into a store if you know there is a sale going on.
- Do not stray from your shopping list. You can also avoid adding extra items to your cart if you have a shopping list in hand that you've created ahead of time and that you don't allow yourself to stray from. This tactic can also help you use sales more to your advantage — "keep a full list of products that you intend to buy at some point and reference it when you come across a sale," said HuffPost.
- Pause before purchasing. You might also tear yourself away from the adspeak-induced shopping frenzy if you make yourself wait before clicking buy. One way to do this is by "implementing a 24-hour waiting period to confirm that you don’t have the item or something similar, as well as to shop around, compare prices or even look for a refurbished option," said HuffPost, based on its conversation with Woroch.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
How did Starbucks 'fall from grace?'
The Explainer The coffee giant faces lower quarterly sales. Is it the economy, or have the drinks grown stale?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Mayor Eric Adams looks to Rome to solve New York City's migrant problems
In the Spotlight Adams met with city officials and religious leaders in the Italian capital to try to take back lessons to the US
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How Wall Street and Endless Shrimp may have killed Red Lobster
Under the Radar The company's shrimp deal may have worked a little too well
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
More home sales trigger capital gains tax. Here's how it works and how to avoid it.
The Explainer As a result of rising home values, Americans are increasingly facing this tax when they sell their homes
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Should you ever take financial advice from social media?
The Explainer Not everything you see online is right, or right for you
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How to find someone you trust to help with retirement planning
Speed Read Prepare for your golden years
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How is your mortgage rate determined?
The Explainer The Federal Reserve is partly to blame, but so are various personal financial factors
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What's next for US interest rates?
The Explainer Stubborn inflation forestalls anticipated rate cuts
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How much can you save shopping secondhand?
The Explainer Many Americans are buying pre-owned items to counteract the effects of inflation
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What is a home energy audit and when is it worth getting one?
The Explainer This evaluation of your home's efficiency can pinpoint where exactly it's wasting energy
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Should you wait to claim Social Security benefits?
The Explainer The longer you wait to collect, the larger your monthly checks may be
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published