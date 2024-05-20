What is spaving and how can it lead to overspending?

When you spave, you spend more money under the auspices of saving

Becca Stanek, The Week US
If you have ever added an extra item to your cart just to get free shipping, you have fallen victim to what is known as "spaving." The term — literally a mashup of the words spending and saving — is defined as the act of "spending more to save more," said CNBC, and it's a sneaky yet "common pitfall" that many people unwittingly fall for.

While it might not seem like the worst thing in the world to spend a little bit extra to save some money, the reality is, you're still spending more than you had planned to. And over the long-term, said CNBC, spaving can "lead to excessive buying habits and high-interest credit card debt if you aren't careful, according to consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch."

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

