How can students and young people start building credit?
Young adults usually don't have a credit score — but there are several ways they can begin to build credit in preparation for their financial future
Having a solid credit score is important. This three-digit number — which can "typically range from 300 and 850," with higher being better — rates your "overall creditworthiness," and it can open the door to "numerous financial benefits, including generally lower interest rates when you borrow money, access to a wider range of credit cards, better odds of being approved for various loans, and higher credit limits," said Investopedia.
But when you are just starting out financially, you will likely find yourself asking the question: How can you build good credit out of no credit? "Young adults often don't have a credit score, unless they already have a credit account," said CNBC. And getting one is not necessarily as straightforward as applying for a card, given that "there are restrictions on whom banks can extend credit to," and "the rules are strictest for people between the ages of 18 and 20," said The Wall Street Journal.
If you are starting your credit-building journey, here are some options to consider.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Consider a student credit card or a secured card
There are two types of credit cards on the market that are generally easier to get than standard credit cards: student cards and secured credit cards.
Student credit cards "give college students enrolled in a two- or four-year college the chance to build credit," and they may "even let them earn rewards and receive student-centric benefits," said CNBC Select. "Though they come with a low credit limit and higher annual percentage rate (APR) than your typical credit card, they don't require that you have an established credit history," said Investopedia.
A secured credit card, meanwhile, "is similar to a regular credit card" wherein "you make purchases and make a payment when the bill comes," but there is one major difference: "You make a deposit when you open the card," which then "becomes your credit limit," said CNBC. Because of this deposit, these cards "pose little risk to the lender," said Investopedia, and if you consistently make your payments on time, "you should be able to graduate with a conventional, unsecured credit card."
Ask your parent to add you as an authorized user
If you are not sure that you're ready to get a card of your own, or you do not yet have a steady income or meet other eligibility requirements, another option to begin building credit is for your parent to add you to their credit card account as an authorized user. While the "minimum age to get a credit card and establish a credit score is 18," an authorized user "generally only needs to be 13 to 15 years old to qualify as an authorized user and start building credit, while some card issuers have no minimum age requirement at all," said CNBC Select.
As an authorized user, you can get a boost from your parent's good credit behavior and potentially even get a card of your own and enjoy rewards perks. Just keep in mind that if you (or your parent) are not responsible with the credit, that can affect both of your scores.
To reap the benefits of this, it is imperative that account information is reported to the credit bureaus. However, some "companies don't report authorized-user payment history to the major credit-reporting firms — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — if, for example, the authorized user is under a certain age," said the Journal.
Get credit for on-time payments you are already making
Credit cards are not your only path towards building credit. Perhaps you are already responsible for a handful of bills on your own, like your cellphone bill or a subscription to a streaming service. In that case, there are various services that "allow you to count additional bills towards your score," said CNBC.
For instance, "Experian Boost can bring up your score on credit reporting agency Experian by counting phone, utility and streaming service bills, while eCredable Lift reports utility and phone payments to TransUnion." Another service called Perch "allows you to boost your score with recurring expenses such as subscription services and rent."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
Looking ahead to the new and returning events at the 2028 Summer Olympics
In the Spotlight Flag football, squash and the obstacle course will debut alongside returning competitions
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
7 captivating new UNESCO World Heritage Sites to explore
The Week Recommends These sites have cultural, historical and scientific significance and the international organization's fresh stamp of approval
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Algae has a variety of uses and fuel may be next
under the radar The future is green and comes from the deep
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
5 tips to save on back-to-school shopping
The Explainer Kids will soon be heading back to school, which can mean a major shopping bill for parents
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
4 ways to lower your property tax bill
The Explainer You can't escape property taxes, but you can make the bills a bit more manageable
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What to do with that extra paycheck in a three-paycheck month
The Explainer If you get paid on a bi-weekly basis, every year has two months in which you'll receive three paychecks
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What's next for US interest rates?
The Explainer Rate cuts might finally be right around the corner
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
The personal check is on the way out. Here's what to use instead.
The Explainer A growing list of retailers, including Target and Whole Foods, no longer accept personal checks as payment
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Is it worth switching banks for a sign-up bonus?
The Explainer An immediate cash bonus may sound great, but there is a lot to consider before jumping ship
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
5 books to read to brush up on your personal finance knowledge
The Explainer These books won't bore you with indecipherable financial jargon
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
The pros and cons of buying a fixer-upper
The Explainer Does it make sense to buy a home in need of a little TLC?
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published