Understanding the average credit score by age

Age may be just a number. Your credit score, however, carries a lot of weight. Those three digits can influence whether or not you get approved for everything from a credit card to a mortgage, as well as the interest rate you end up paying. It can even hold sway over landing a job you applied for or securing an apartment rental.

While age and credit score are not directly related, it can be useful to see how your score compares to those of your peers. This will help you gauge how well you’re doing in this particular financial metric and how it may affect your financial life overall.

What is the average credit score by age?

As of 2026, the average FICO scores by age were as follows, said NerdWallet :

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Ages 18-29: 676

Ages 30-39: 686

Ages 40-49: 702

Ages 50-59: 718

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Ages 60 and up: 752

For reference, FICO scoring ranges from 300 to a top score of 850 . Scores within the range of 670 to 739 are considered good, while scores between 740 and 799 are considered very good.

Does your age affect your credit score?

Your age is not technically a factor in calculating your credit score . However, it can influence two factors that go into determining your score: the length of your credit history and your mix of account types.

“Older generations tend to have higher scores because they’ve had more time to establish a solid credit history,” said SoFi . The accounts they own will have inherently been open longer. It is also likely they have a wider range of accounts under their name, as they have had more opportunity to borrow money, and for different purposes, such as buying a house or a car.

People in different age brackets additionally tend to be in distinct financial situations. For example, younger generations are likelier to have student loan debt, driving up their overall utilization rate, and “they are less likely to have home equity or savings to tap in the event of financial emergency or job loss,” said Experian , which may leave them more vulnerable to missing a payment or carrying a balance.

Meanwhile, “baby boomers are more likely to have paid-off or low-balance mortgages, empty (or emptier) nests that often mean fewer trips to the grocery and fewer needs for another vehicle to finance,” said Experian. This can all make it easier to stay on top of payments and steer clear of racking up a balance.

How can you improve your credit score?

While there is no shortcut to increasing the age of your credit accounts, there are several steps you can take to boost your score .

Make payments on time. Payment history “makes up a significant chunk of your credit score,” which is why it’s “important to avoid late payments,” said Equifax .

Pay down debt. Another factor your score takes into account is your credit utilization rate, or how much of your available balance you are using. Paying down debt can help lower this rate, thus improving your score. On a credit card, paying your balance in full can also help avoid accruing interest charges.

Keep tabs on your credit report. The more you know, the more effectively you can take action. If your score is lower than you would like, “check your credit reports to learn what may be causing the drop in your score and dispute any errors with the credit bureaus,” said NerdWallet.