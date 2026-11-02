Understanding the average credit score by age

Boomers have had more time to build a credit history than Gen Zers

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Smiling young woman and her elderly father sitting together on a couch and looking at his phone
You can’t boost your age, but you can boost your score
(Image credit: travelism / Getty Images)

Age may be just a number. Your credit score, however, carries a lot of weight. Those three digits can influence whether or not you get approved for everything from a credit card to a mortgage, as well as the interest rate you end up paying. It can even hold sway over landing a job you applied for or securing an apartment rental.

While age and credit score are not directly related, it can be useful to see how your score compares to those of your peers. This will help you gauge how well you’re doing in this particular financial metric and how it may affect your financial life overall.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

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