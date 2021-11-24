Pete Buttigieg is the most favored member of Biden's cabinet, poll finds

What's in a name? Positive sentiment, for one thing.

A new Politico/Morning Consult poll finds Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg with the highest name ID — 83 percent — "of any member of the Biden administration (aside from [President Biden] and [Vice President Harris], of course)," Politico writes. What's more, Buttigieg has a higher net favorability rating (+10) than any other Cabinet member, as well as Biden (-6) and Harris (-12) themselves.

The second-highest net favorability rating for Biden's cabinet goes to none other than Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (+8).

Sounds like Mayor Pete should lend Biden some likeability tips.