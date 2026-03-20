The Week Unwrapped: Will Banksy survive (another) unmasking?

Plus, is Britain rethinking its big break with the EU? And is battery technology about to take a leap forward?

A Banksy image showing a star being chipped off the EU flag
(Image credit: Daniel Leal / AFP / Getty Images)

Is Britain rethinking its big break with the EU? Will Banksy survive (another) unmasking? And is battery technology about to take a leap forward?

A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business. It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.

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