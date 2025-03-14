The Week Unwrapped: Can Canadian consumers take on Trump?

Plus does Nepal want its king back? And could eating fish make you kinder?

A graffiti scrawl urges consumers to boycott an American wine at an off-licence in Montreal
(Image credit: Andrej Ivanov / AFP / Getty Images)

Can Canadian consumers take on Trump? Does Nepal want its king back? And could eating fish make you kinder? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

