The Week Unwrapped: Fracas at the Fringe festival

Plus, a vice-presidential plane crash and woeful weather

A Gaza protest camp in the grounds of the Old College, University of Edinburgh
A Gaza protest camp in the grounds of the Old College, University of Edinburgh
(Image credit: A Gaza protest camp in the grounds of the Old College, University of Edinburgh)

The Edinburgh Fringe is the latest cultural event to be drawn into a row around funding from companies linked to Israel and fossil fuels. But where other organisers have severed their ties, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has robustly defended their sponsorship deal with the investment firm Baillie Gifford. Are they right, and is the tide turning against disinvestment? Plus: a vice-presidential plane crash and woeful weather. 

The Week Unwrapped Fake News Malawi Weather Edinburgh Fringe
