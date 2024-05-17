The Week Unwrapped: what has the Pope got to do with climate change?

This week the Vatican is playing host to an international conference on climate change, at which many of the world's mayors and governors will discuss how we can adapt to the challenges of global warming. Could religious leaders help to win over some people who wouldn't listen to politicians? Plus: we talk about why more new homeowners are taking out ultra-long mortgages and the phenomenon of "Swiftonomics".

On each episode of The Week Unwrapped, Olly Mann and writers and editors from The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days. Each proposes what they think is the real news of the week – not the story getting all the headlines right now, but the one with deeper consequences for all our lives.

A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business.

It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.

