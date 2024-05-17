The Week Unwrapped: what has the Pope got to do with climate change?

Plus, the pros and cons of marathon mortgages, and the economic impact of Taylor Swift

Pope Francis meets attendees at the Vatican summit on the climate crisis
(Image credit: Vatican Media via Vatican Pool / Getty Images)

This week the Vatican is playing host to an international conference on climate change, at which many of the world's mayors and governors will discuss how we can adapt to the challenges of global warming. Could religious leaders help to win over some people who wouldn't listen to politicians? Plus: we talk about why more new homeowners are taking out ultra-long mortgages and the phenomenon of "Swiftonomics".

