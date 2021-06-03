the race is on
George P. Bush announces run for Texas attorney general
The gloves are already off in the Texas attorney general race.
On Wednesday night, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced he is officially a Republican candidate for state attorney general. The current attorney general, Republican Ken Paxton, is in legal hot water — he's under indictment for securities fraud and is being investigated by the FBI for abuse of office — and Bush pounced.
"Enough is enough, Ken," Bush said. "You've brought way too much scandal and too little integrity to this office. It's time to go." There is a "web of corruption and lies that affect one of the highest offices of our land," he added, "and it's time for a change."
Both men are quick to tout how much they support former President Donald Trump, with Paxton even attempting to get the 2020 election results overturned in four states; his lawsuit was rejected by the Supreme Court. Bush's father is former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), who went toe-to-toe with Trump during the 2016 Republican presidential primaries — we have Trump to thank for the "Low-Energy Jeb" moniker — and when asked by CNN about such remarks, Jeb's son shrugged them off.
"Politics is a contact sport," George P. Bush said. "We're at a stage in our state where, you know, we can't let a mean tweet get in the way of doing the right thing."