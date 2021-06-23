Listen to India Walton's heartwarming call with her mother after presumably winning Buffalo's mayoral democratic primary

"Mommy, I'm the mayor of Buffalo! Well, not until January, but yeah!"

Political newcomer India Walton stunned on Tuesday, after appearing to upset four-term incumbent Mayor Byron Brown in Buffalo's mayoral democratic primary. And as she celebrated her apparent victory, she did what any of us would do — she called her mom.

"Mommy! I won!" India rejoices amid tears. "Like...yes! Yes, mom! I won!"

Video @TheBuffaloNews India Walton leaves Poize Nightclub on Niagara Street to call her mom telling her she won mayoral democratic primary in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/tVNsy2mDe2 — Robert Kirkham (@RobertKirkhamBN) June 23, 2021

Assuming Walton, a nurse and community organizer, keeps her lead following the tallying of absentee ballots, she is likely to win the general election (Republicans did not field a candidate this year) and become "the first female and first socialist to lead New York's second-largest city," the Democrat & Chronicle reports.

