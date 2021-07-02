Former Sen. Claire McCaskill says her new 'family tradition' is to watch Capitol riot footage on the Fourth of July

In what is sure to be a fun holiday weekend, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) said her plans for the Fourth of July — and every Fourth after that — will involve a screening of The New York Times' visual investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"We're going to start a new family tradition," said McCaskill to MSNBC. "On the Fourth of July and every Fourth of July going forward, we're going to watch that video that The New York Times put together of Jan. 6."

Hopefully to be accompanied by a side of potato salad.