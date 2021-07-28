The House reinstated its mask mandate, and lawmakers are already fighting

The House just reinstated its mask mandate, per updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and already, things are not going according to plan.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) threw a mask back in the face of a staffer, after Boebert tried to walk onto the floor without one. The latest mandate requires representatives and their staff to wear face coverings while in the House chamber, except when being recognized or speaking on the floor, per CNN. Those who violate the guidelines will be subject to fines.

More mask mandate drama at the House of Representatives: GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert threw a mask back at a House floor staffer when she was offered one while trying to walk onto the floor maskless, according to a witness account relayed to CNN. — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) July 28, 2021

“Rep. Boebert refuses to comply with Speaker Pelosi’s anti-science, totalitarian mask mandate. When offered a mask, she returned it with a quick slide across the table,” Boebert office says. (A witness said she threw it back at staffer’s face) — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 28, 2021

Boebert's office denied the characterization, and claims she returned the mask "with a quick slide across the table." Still, as Forbes' Andrew Solender reports, she is only one of quite a few lawmakers who could face punishment.

Republicans seen defying the House floor mask mandate, sorted by punishment they face: $2,500 fine: Greene, Massie, Roy, Van Duyne, Norman $500 fine: Boebert, Miller, Good, Gohmert Warning: Biggs, Owens, Gaetz, Fallon, Clyde, Tiffany, Blake Moore, Rosendale, Weber, Mooney — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 28, 2021

Separately, Reps. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) and Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) got into it after Huffman called Donalds "selfish" for not wearing a mask.

Reps. Jared Huffman and Byron Donalds just got in a yelling fight outside the House floor. Huffman (wearing a mask) yelled at Donalds and said he was selfish for not wearing a mask. Donalds yelled back: “Don’t be worried about me! Mind your business!” — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) July 28, 2021

And Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), who reportedly remained maskless, made an impassioned call to adjourn out of protest, but not before accusing the House of "playing footsie with mask mandates." All but seven Republicans reportedly voted alongside him.

.@ChipRoyTX: "We have a crisis at our border. And we're playing footsie with mask mandates in the People's House!... I can’t execute my Constitutional duty unless I wear a mask. Well, which is it? Vaccines or masks? The vaccines work or they don’t work...!" pic.twitter.com/gHRouWLzQx — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 28, 2021

But wait, there's more — even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) were roped into the fun. On Tuesday, McCarthy condemned the decision to bring back masks as one not rooted in science, to which Pelosi reportedly replied, "He's such a moron."

When asked by @frankthorp about @GOPLeader’s criticism of the mask mandate being reinstated in the House, @SpeakerPelosi responds as she’s getting in her SUV: “He’s such a moron.” pic.twitter.com/2WUwE3A9wR — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) July 28, 2021

She later clarified: "To say that wearing a mask is not based on science, I think, is not wise, and that was my comment. And that's all I'm going to say about that."