Adam Schiff: Jan. 6 select committee preparing to urge prosecution of anyone who ignores subpoenas

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said on Sunday that the panel is "prepared to go forward and urge the Justice Department" to prosecute anyone who refuses to comply with subpoenas from the panel.

Four ex-aides and advisers to former President Donald Trump — Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, and Kash Patel — have all ignored requests for documents and testimony, at the request of Trump and his legal team. During an interview with CBS News' Face the Nation, Schiff said the select committee "wants to make sure that these witnesses come in and testify," as it is their "lawful duty."

Schiff also cheered the Biden administration for "not asserting executive privilege" over documents from the Trump White House regarding the Capitol assault. He said he believes the materials will be turned over "very soon," adding that he applauds the administration for "not trying, because it's protecting its own prerogative, to deprive the American people of the full facts. So hats off to the administration."

Last week, an attorney for Bannon said his client would assert executive privilege, but as The Guardian notes, Bannon was not working for Trump at the White House during the events of Jan. 6.