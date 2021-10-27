Ex-NYT columnist Nicholas Kristof launches campaign to become next governor of Oregon

Talk about a career change.

Former New York Times columnist and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Nicholas Kristof officially launched his campaign for Oregon governor on Wednesday, after having resigned from his post at the Times to explore a run for public office.

"It was hard to leave a job I loved," Kristof wrote alongside an accompanying campaign video shared on Twitter, "but it's even harder to watch your home state struggle when you feel you can make a difference."

Big news: I'm officially running for governor of Oregon! Check out https://t.co/GVJFh6wfpX , where the full video is located. It was hard to leave a job I loved, but it's even harder to watch your home state struggle when you feel you can make a difference. Please share! Thanks! pic.twitter.com/Q2Fuc0etC1 — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) October 27, 2021

"It's time to do something about a system that's rigged against so many ordinary Oregonians, and that's why I'm running for governor," Kristof explains in the Twitter clip. A full launch video was also posted on YouTube.

The former columnist has never before run for public office, per The Hill, and had moved back to his native Oregon a few years ago. Until his resignation, he had worked at the Times for 37 years as a "reporter, a high-level editor and an opinion columnist."

Kristof now faces a "competitive primary" in the race to replace lame-duck Gov. Kate Brown (D) — House Speaker Tina Kotek (D) and state Treasurer Tobias Read (D) have both thrown their hats into the gubernatorial ring, while Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum (D) is said to be testing the waters, as well, per the Hill.