Justice Department sues Texas over new voting restrictions

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit on Thursday over Texas' new voting restrictions, which were signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in September.

The law bans 24-hour and drive-thru voting, expands access for partisan poll watchers, and imposes restrictions on absentee ballots, which the Justice Department alleges violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said democracy in the United States "depends on the right of eligible voters to cast a ballot and to have that ballot counted. The Justice Department will continue to use all the authorities at its disposal to protect this fundamental pillar of our society."

The new Texas voting law was crafted by GOP state lawmakers, and Abbott has said the restrictions will "solidify trust and confidence in the outcome of our elections by making it easier to vote and harder to cheat."