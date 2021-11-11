Biden owes his core voters student loan forgiveness

Although Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has historically been one of the loudest political voices in support of student loan debt cancellation, he warned this week not to expect any meaningful action from Congress on the matter. Citing the evenly split Senate and thin Democratic majority in the House, Schumer explained why Congress shouldn't even bother debating student loan debt legislation. "You read about the tough time we're having with legislation, the bill to build roads, bills to make prescription drug costs lower, the bills to get a tax break and get our kids out of poverty and get them to get a good education, to help small businesses," he said at a virtual event hosted by Mitú, a Latino digital media company. "Those all require the House and Senate to pass it, but these days, with the partisanship, filibuster, and all that, it's not so easy." Schumer is correct in saying partisanship and the filibuster impact a myriad of issues that can be addressed with legislation. But his comments also suggest that, of all the things to fight for, student debt is not a priority for congressional Democrats. Unfortunately, this about-face comes as no surprise: As a Black person who likes to vote and hates police brutality, I'm all too familiar with how quickly the rhetoric from Democratic leadership can shift to passive language following an election. But student loan debt is the perfect issue on which President Biden can take the lead. As Schumer himself noted, "the president can do this on his own." For months now, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has also called on Biden to cancel $50,000 in student debt per borrower, likewise expressing concern that doing so through legislation would take too long. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), too, has said that "given how much [Build Back Better] has been slashed, there is more opportunity than ever to bring the heat on Biden to cancel student loans."

Moreover, public opinion can be molded and shaped, and progressives need to be mindful of their audience in this debate. Arguing for full student debt cancellation for the Brookings Institution, authors Andre M. Perry, Marshall Steinbaum, and Carl Romer explain how a focus on income alone obscures the Black student loan debt crisis, because many assume people with similar incomes have similar abilities to pay back student loans. Yet Black college students graduate with far more debt than their white counterparts, which only exacerbates the existing racial wealth gap. Without action from Biden, Black student debt will hinder his administration's agenda with respect to eliminating racial inequities. Arguably, debt elimination would give Black people stronger participation in the economy in terms of spending power, homeownership, and access to capital to start businesses. As of now, Biden and Democrats in Congress haven't delivered on other crucial promises to Black voters, like better protection of voting rights or police reform. They aren't giving historically Black colleges and universities anywhere close to the $45 billion originally promised in the reconciliation bill tied to the Build Back Better agenda. And their excuses are tired and uninspiring — not exactly the best themes for a looming midterm election. I know there's a wing of Democratic leadership that feels bipartisanship still matters to the electorate, but in the age of "critical race theory" and other racist conspiracy theories, the Democratic Party should think less about appeasing Republicans and more about mobilizing its own core voters. Student loan debt cancellation could be that issue for Black and younger voters alike, both important blocs — if only Biden would finally act.