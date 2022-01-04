Sen. Tim Kaine arrives at the Capitol after nearly 27 hours on snowy I-95

After his two-hour commute turned into a nearly 27-hour slog, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) finally made it to Washington, D.C.

"Very happy to be back in the Capitol and working on voting rights legislation this afternoon," Kaine tweeted upon his arrival on Tuesday afternoon.

Ok after 27 hours on the road from Richmond to DC, very happy to be back in the Capitol and working on voting rights legislation this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/6XE45ZQUvq — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 4, 2022

Sen Tim Kaine is finally at the Capitol, “26.5 hours later,” he told us. pic.twitter.com/CAfN63zAU0 — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) January 4, 2022

After 27+ hours on the road from Richmond to DC, @timkaine is safely back in the Capitol. Still in good spirits! pic.twitter.com/VV9SKdDeNM — Katie Stuntz (@kastuntz) January 4, 2022

The moment when Tim Kaine made it back to the Capitol pic.twitter.com/gVdbJeSW6Z — Alan He (@alanhe) January 4, 2022

The senator was one of many motorists trapped overnight in standstill traffic and freezing temperatures on snowy Interstate 95 following a Monday storm that pummeled the greater D.C. area, NBC News reports. A multi-vehicle crash is said to have first brought cars on the nearly 50-mile stretch of interstate to a halt. Many were traveling without food or water, and had kids or pets in their cars.

"The only thing I ate was one orange, and the only liquid I had was one 16-ounce Dr. Pepper," Kaine said of his journey, which he began at 1 p.m. on Monday. When he finally arrived back at his office, the senator then reportedly opted to chow down on "some peanuts and water."

Tim Kaine, who spent 26 hours trying to get back to DC, tells reporters that he ate an orange and a Dr. Pepper traveling. When he got back to his office, he had some peanuts and water. That’s it so far. — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) January 4, 2022

