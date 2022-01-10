Ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has a book coming in August

Paul Manafort, ex-campaign manager to former President Donald Trump, has inked a deal with Simon & Schuster for his forthcoming novel Political Prisoner: Persecuted, Prosecuted, but Not Silence, reports The Daily Beast.

Manafort's book, to be released in August, claims to tell "the real story" about "his work in Ukraine, his previous work with foreign governments and business interests in other countries, his involvement with the Trump campaign, and the 'process crimes' for which he was wrongly convicted and sent to prison," according to information from the Simon & Schuster website.

In 2018, the former White House official was convicted on eight different charges related to the Mueller probe into Russian influence on the 2016 election. He was later pardoned by Trump in December 2020.

