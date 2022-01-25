Nancy Pelosi says she's running for re-election

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday she's running for re-election.

The 81-year-old has served in Congress since 1987, and has led House Democrats for almost 19 years. In a video posted to Twitter, Pelosi said that while "we have made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people's lives. Our democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the U.S. Capitol, and the state-by-state assault on voting rights. This election is crucial. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy. But as we say, we don't agonize, we organize. And that is why I am running for re-election to Congress and respectfully seek your support."

The Washington Post notes that in 2018, Pelosi said this would be her last term as speaker, and she didn't mention in her announcement if this is still the case.