A no-fly zone over Ukraine means war with Russia

If the past two weeks of war in Eastern Europe have shown us anything, it's that lots of Washington-based foreign-policy analysts and journalists love the idea of America imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The first calls for declaring one came just a few days after Russia invaded the country. Most recently 27 foreign policy experts published an open latter in Politico making the case for what sounds like a more restrained ("limited") NFZ.

Limited or not, a NFZ over Ukraine would almost certainly mean war between the United States and Russia — an eventuality that just about everyone in our politics quite sensibly wants to avoid. That means imposing one is a terrible idea that people who should know better really ought to stop advocating.

No matter now limited, a NFZ requires a willingness to shoot down Russian planes that violate it — and a willingness to take the risk of our planes being shot down in the act of enforcement, both by Russian fighter jets and by ground-based anti-aircraft batteries. Even if both sides worked hard to call this air-to-air and surface-to-air combat something other than "war," an escalatory spiral would be highly likely to deliver us quite quickly to something that couldn't be described in any other way.

In a recent sharp essay, "The Ugly Truth About No-Fly Zones," author Damir Marusic discusses all of this. But he then goes further, to think through how a limited land war could emerge out of hostilities surrounding the enforcement of a NFZ — and how Russia could well prevail (or fight to a draw) in such a battle with NATO forces.