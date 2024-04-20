Abortion: a troubling issue for Trump's Republicans

Demise of Roe v. Wade has galvanised the pro-choice vote

A woman holds a sign that reads: pro-life would be regulating guns, not this with a picture of a uterus
By The Week UK
published

"Donald Trump has an abortion problem," said Eric Levitz on Vox. He's ahead of Joe Biden on most election issues, but trailing badly on this one. It's an awkward subject for him. It was his judicial appointments that enabled the overturning two years ago of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 supreme court ruling that introduced a constitutional right to abortion. The fulfilment of a decades-long Republican goal, this was perhaps the most significant achievement of his presidency. 

But voters haven't responded well to "the avalanche of abortion bans" that have followed Roe's demise, making the issue a growing liability for Trump and his party. Last week, he sought to neutralise the matter with a neat bit of triangulation. In a statement, he voiced his objection to late abortions, and his belief that rape victims should always be able to get the procedure, but said it should be left to each state to decide its own policies.



World News Donald Trump Republican Party Talking Point From The Magazine
