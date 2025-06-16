Ábrego García: Why the White House blinked

Finally, a "win for the rule of law," said the New York Daily News in an editorial. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced last week that Kilmar Ábrego García, the Maryland father of three who was shipped to a prison in his native El Salvador in March, is now back on U.S. soil. The undocumented migrant's deportation was clearly illegal: A 2019 court order barred his removal to El Salvador due to fear of persecution. But for three months, the Trump administration defied judicial orders to "facilitate" Ábrego García's return—including one from the Supreme Court—coyly claiming the U.S. was powerless to interfere in El Salvador's custodial system. It eventually backed down amid warnings of a constitutional crisis. "But this being the Trump administration," Ábrego García, 29, is not a free man. Instead, he is suddenly facing multiple federal charges over allegations that he "unlawfully transported thousands of undocumented aliens" across the U.S. as a member of the street gang MS-13. "Whether the indictment is solid or not, Ábrego García will now have competent legal defense and will be before independent judges." He will have all the protections that are due to him under the Constitution, protections he lost during his "disappearance" to El Salvador.

This is "not the homecoming Ábrego García hoped for," said Jonathan Turley in FoxNews.com. If convicted on these serious charges, which include accusations that he smuggled guns and narcotics, he will face life in prison. As for the administration, it's ended this controversy "on its own terms": neither defying the courts nor conceding limits on its power to deport. Democrats, meanwhile, have committed "a historic political blunder," said Peter Laffin in the Washington Examiner. They spent months insisting Ábrego García was a model citizen swept up in Trump's "supposedly racist deportation scheme." But during his trial, prosecutors will detail his alleged trafficking of women and children and how his wife repeatedly accused him of domestic violence. Each "hideous new detail" will remind voters of his "beatification" by "the party of open borders."

