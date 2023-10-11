'Although Trump lost in 2020, his immigration policies have won out'

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

'Democratic elected leadership has turned away from their pro-asylum tenets at lightning speed'

Felipe De La Hoz in The New Republic

Democrats lost the immigration war, says Felipe De La Hoz in The New Republic. New York Democrats, once determined to offer asylum seekers sanctuary, are pleading for restrictions against an overwhelming migrant influx, and President Biden is waiving federal laws "to pursue an expansion of the literal monument to Trump's xenophobia: the border wall." That's what happens when you let "a few Republican governors" control the debate over a crisis they "effectively manufactured."

'Garvey might have been a beloved Dodger ... but he's no Schwarzenegger'

Los Angeles Times editorial board

Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Steve Garvey is trying to "make the GOP relevant in California again," says the Los Angeles Times editorial board. The 74-year-old Republican is running for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat in a race dominated by three Democrats — Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter, and Adam Schiff. But "good luck" reviving a party winless in statewide elections since 2006 with "positions on guns, abortion and immigration that alienate most Golden State voters."

'Forgiving student debt is a change in policy'

Timothy P. Carney in the Washington Examiner

President Biden calls some opponents of his student loan forgiveness program "hypocrites because their businesses received emergency pandemic aid through the 2020 Paycheck Protection Program," says Timothy P. Carney in the Washington Examiner. But these "are not remotely similar programs." The law authorizing student loans "was passed with the expectation they would be paid back," so Biden is proposing a fundamental change. "The PPP loans were designed to be forgiven" if used to keep people working.

'The heinous crime of feeding the needy'

C.J. Ciaramella in Reason

Houston is a test case in "an ongoing tug-of-war that pits public order against the First Amendment right to perform charity as a form of expression," says C.J. Ciaramella in Reason. Police keep ticketing Food Not Bombs activists for "distributing free food” outside a public library, instead of in a police parking lot designated for homeless services. The city says it's "a health and safety issue." Nonsense. "The government has no right to bully good Samaritans."

