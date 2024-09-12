US demands answers in Israeli killing of US protester

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was likely killed by IDF soldiers while protesting in the West Bank

Mourners carry the body of U.S.-Turkish protester Aysenur Eygi in the West Bank
Mourners carry the image of US-Turkish protester Aysenur Eygi
(Image credit: Jaafar Ashtiyeh / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden demanded a thorough investigation and "full accountability" from Israel for Friday's "totally unacceptable" killing of a U.S.-Turkish citizen who was "peacefully" protesting the "expansion of settlements" in the West Bank. Israel said Tuesday its preliminary investigation found that Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, had "very likely" been killed by one of its soldiers.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Israel Israel And Palestine Protests
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸