Why Argentina and Spain had a falling out

The two countries are in a rift largely concerning Argentinian President Javier Milei

Javier Milei dressed as a matador, fighting a Spanish bull
A feud over comments made by Argentinian President Javier Milei has snowballed into a diplomatic row
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Argentina and Spain share some cultural similarities, but now, just as an ocean separates them geographically, a split seems to have occurred between the two nation's diplomatic engagements. What began as a feud over comments made by Argentinian President Javier Milei has snowballed into Spain recalling its ambassador to Argentina. 

The ambassador, María Jesús Alonso Jiménez, will return to Madrid and Spain "won't [have] an ambassador in Buenos Aires" for the foreseeable future, said Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, per Bloomberg. This marks a low point for the two countries, which have had mostly good relations since Argentina declared independence from Spain in the 1800s. How did the two nations get to this point and why is Milei at the center of the rift? 

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

