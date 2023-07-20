What does Vox's rise mean for Europe?

Nearly 50 years after the death of General Francisco Franco, the nationalist right might be on the verge of once again taking power in Spain. The center-right Popular Party seems likely to emerge from this Sunday's elections with the most votes, The Associated Press reported — but probably will need support from the "populist right" Vox Party to form a governing coalition. Vox "opposes abortion rights, denies climate change and rejects the need for government to combat gender violence."

The success of Vox would continue Europe's drift to the right, The Wall Street Journal reported. Across the continent, "stridently nationalist parties considered fringe just a few years ago are moving to the center stage." The parties appeal to voters angry about immigration, the economy and a vast array of societal changes — and they're increasingly becoming normalized. "Once you have a government in place like Meloni's [in Italy], people no longer smell sulfur when they see you," said one Vox strategist.

Vox has already gained a foothold in Spain's cities, The New York Times reported, partnering with the Popular Party in 25 cities of more than 30,000 residents. Vox was formed just a decade ago, and its rapid ascendance has "come as a shock" in Spain, where nationalists have been "sidelined" since Franco's 40-year dictatorship ended in 1975. What does Vox's rise mean for Spain — and for Europe?

What are the commentators saying?

Europe's far-right "isn't so fringe anymore," Pankaj Mishra wrote for Bloomberg. Right-wing parties on the continent once "prospered by stoking hatred of immigration and Islam" — now they've added voters angry that their governments "are asking them to sacrifice too much" to ameliorate climate change. The result? Marginal parties in Germany and Austria are on the rise while right-wing governments in Hungary and Poland are now entrenched. Spain's "elections offer a test case for the health of democracy, not to mention the good sense of voters."