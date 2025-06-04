The 50-year battle for Western Sahara

UK is latest country to back Moroccan plan to end decades-long dispute with Algerian-backed Polisario Front

Camels roam next to wind turbines that will supply power to a desalination plant under construction in Dakhla in the disputed Western Sahara, mostly controlled by Morocco
'Growing flow of capital': Western Sahara is becoming attractive to foreign investors
(Image credit: Abdel Majid Bziouat / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Britain has become the latest country to back a plan to give limited autonomy to the disputed territory of Western Sahara, while keeping it under Moroccan control.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the plan, proposed by Morocco, was "the most credible, viable and pragmatic" way to resolve one of Africa's longest-running and most frustrating regional conflicts.

