Hebdo attack: 10 years on, are we all still 'Charlie'?

Terror attack on French satirical magazine united the Western world in defence of free speech, but a decade on some claim 'the killers have won'

Tributes placed outside the former offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in memory of victims of the 2015 terror attack
(Image credit: Magali Cohen / Hans Lucas / AFP / Getty Images)
The French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo marked the 10th anniversary of a deadly terror attack on its office with a special edition featuring a cartoon contest inviting entrants to lampoon God.

Editors called on cartoonists to submit their "funniest and meanest" depictions of God, in a "bid to show they had lost none of their provocative defiance" since Islamist attackers shot dead eight of the magazine's employees, as well as a visiting guest, a maintenance worker and two police officers, said The Telegraph.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden 

