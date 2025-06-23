'Self-segregation by political affiliation is spreading'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Travel outside your political tribe? Many are saying no thanks.'
Patti Waldmeir at the Financial Times
President Donald Trump's "policies are scaring off foreign visitors, and domestically, politics increasingly dictates where and how we choose to have fun in the U.S.," says Patti Waldmeir. This is "increasingly deterring international visitors to the U.S.," and politics has had a "dramatic political effect on visitors from Canada, whose citizens are boycotting U.S. visits." Politics "affects not just where Americans travel, but how." More "political silos are the last thing we need in Trump's America."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'The myth of the Gen Z red wave'
Jean M. Twenge at The Atlantic
If Gen Z is "durably to the right of previous generations — a significant part of the Democratic coalition is gone," says Jean M. Twenge. But the "best available evidence suggests that the youth-vote shift in 2024 was more a one-off event than an ideological realignment." Voting "for a Republican candidate isn't the same as identifying as conservative." Young voters have "not become more likely to identify as conservative or hold broadly conservative political opinions."
'Are Blacks and American Jews still political allies?'
Juan Williams at The Hill
We "need to talk about antisemitism. And by 'we,' I mean Black people," says Juan Williams. Fears of "being charged with antisemitism has also kept many Black and Latino members of Congress out of the debate over U.S. support for Israel," but "criticism of Israeli policy is not necessarily based on antisemitism." A "Black cynic could be forgiven for thinking Trump pretends to care about protecting Jews as a pretext for pursuing an agenda that is antithetical to Jewish values."
'America is on the verge of catastrophe in the Middle East'
Andrew P. Miller at Foreign Affairs
The prospect of an Iran war has, "understandably and rightly, evoked painful memories of the Iraq war for many Americans," says Andrew P. Miller. There is "misplaced confidence in the ease with which an adversarial regime can be toppled and an almost blind faith that a successor government will prove better than its predecessor." Contrary to "Netanyahu's claims, the killing of the supreme leader is unlikely to precipitate the collapse of the Islamic Republic by itself."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
7 places across the country to experience the best of summer drinking
The Week Recommends Stops include a Basque-inspired spot and a bar where the menu overhauls twice a year
-
Amazon's robotaxi looks to be Waymo's biggest competitor
In the Spotlight The company recently opened a new robotaxi production plant in California
-
Thunder beat Pacers to clinch NBA Finals
Speed Read Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals
-
Army commissions tech execs as officer recruits
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Some of the tech industry's most powerful players are answering the call of Uncle Sam
-
'The Minnesota attacks join a grim catalog of political violence'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Court allows National Guard in LA as Dodgers repel feds
Speed Read The team said they 'denied entry' to ICE agents seeking to enter their stadium
-
'Is it even possible to enjoy a trip without contributing to the problem?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
ICE arrests NYC comptroller at courthouse
Speed Read Brad Lander was held for about four hours before being released
-
'Big Oil does not accept responsibility'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
DNC rocked by high-profile departures as future is in question
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Generational shifts, ambiguous priorities, and the intensifying dangers of the Trump administration have pushed the organization into uncertain territory
-
Trump leaves G7 early, warns Tehran to evacuate
Speed Read Trump claimed to have left the summit due to ongoing issues in the Middle East