'Haiti's crisis is a complex problem that defies solution'

'The US needs a plan to stop Haiti's free fall'

The Washington Post editorial board

The "crisis in Haiti is worsening by the day, pushing the Western Hemisphere's poorest, most unfortunate country to the brink of collapse," says The Washington Post editorial board. The Trump administration has "sent contradictory signals, and taken actions that risk making the awful situation worse." Haiti "demands sustained engagement — aid for suffering civilians, more resources for the overstretched international security force, protection for those who have fled the violence, and efforts to find a political solution."

Read more

'A worshipper is murdered in a French mosque. How can this be "just another crime?"'

Rokhaya Diallo at The Guardian

A Muslim man in France "was stabbed with a knife 57 times," but "in France, this death — and apparent targeting of a Muslim worshipper — has not been unequivocally understood as a hate crime," says Rokhaya Diallo. The "controversy around the case is a dismaying reminder of how institutionally Islamophobic France is." From the "outset we can see double standards." Why are "France's highest-ranking politicians so reluctant to call a horrendous assault a terrorist incident?"

Read more

'Trump should heed his own warning about Qatar'

Jim Geraghty at the National Review

Turning the Qatari jet "into a plane that can meet the needs of flying the president will include its own considerable costs," says Jim Geraghty. If the "government went through all the time and expense to retrofit and upgrade P4-HBJ to the standards of Air Force One ... why would it then retire the plane?" The "president's word choices offer perfect irony, as the evidence shows that Qataris have been playing both sides in the war on terror for decades."

Read more

'Build housing on public land? Yes, if it's done right.'

George W. McCarthy at The Boston Globe

America is in a "housing crisis, and public lands are a viable path for narrowing the gap between housing supply and demand," says George W. McCarthy. With "millions of acres under government ownership, the potential is significant — but so is the responsibility to use that land wisely." America "needs to focus on land that's not only buildable but also well-positioned to support housing — land near jobs, infrastructure, and schools where demand is high and development can move quickly."

Read more