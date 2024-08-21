Obamas fire up DNC, warn of hard fight against Trump

Barack and Michelle Obama closed out the second night of the Democratic National Convention by praising Kamala Harris and mocking Donald Trump

Barack and Michelle Obama address 2024 Democratic convention in Chicago
The former president and first lady poked fun at Trump's tendency to whine and obsession with crowd size
(Image credit: Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Barack and Michelle Obama gave back-to-back speeches to close out the second night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The former president and first lady praised Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, slyly mocked Donald Trump and warned Democrats they have to work tirelessly to turn the ebullient vibe inside the United Center into an electoral victory. Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, also celebrated his wife in personal terms and as a "joyful warrior" who "never runs from a fight."

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

