Obamas fire up DNC, warn of hard fight against Trump
Barack and Michelle Obama closed out the second night of the Democratic National Convention by praising Kamala Harris and mocking Donald Trump
What happened
Barack and Michelle Obama gave back-to-back speeches to close out the second night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The former president and first lady praised Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, slyly mocked Donald Trump and warned Democrats they have to work tirelessly to turn the ebullient vibe inside the United Center into an electoral victory. Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, also celebrated his wife in personal terms and as a "joyful warrior" who "never runs from a fight."
Who said what
The Obamas were "clearly Tuesday's emotional high point" at the DNC, The Washington Post said, and their "one-two punch" combined "blistering takedowns of Trump" with an aspirational vision of a better America. They were able to "describe the perils they see of a second Trump presidency" while "making fun of him" with a "rare, incisive humor" unique at this convention, Rebecca Davis O’Brien said at The New York Times.
Michelle Obama said that Harris, unlike Trump, "understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward" or "benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth." Barack Obama said Harris would focus on solving your problems while Trump is a "78-year-old billionaire who hasn't stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago." Trump's "constant stream of gripes and grievances" is "worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala," he said, singling out "the childish nicknames" and "weird obsession with crowd size."
In a "significant flexing of Democratic muscle" Tuesday night, Harris addressed "two packed arenas at the same time," the Times said. She thanked the delegates in Chicago from a rally at the same Milwaukee arena where Trump's Republicans held their convention in July.
What next?
Vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz headlines Wednesday's DNC lineup.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Today's political cartoons - August 21, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - classroom politics, a musical reimagined, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Four Seasons Seychelles at Desroches Island: an eco-conscious sanctuary
The Week Recommends From giant tortoises to colourful reef fish, the private island is rich in wildlife – and quiet luxury
By Natasha Langan Published
-
OpenAI, Condé Nast and the future of the media
In the Spotlight Eye-catching deal for use of content to train chatbots, but other publishers are worried they're signing away their souls
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
What will Joe Biden's legacy be?
Today's Big Question History is likely to be kind to outgoing president, but his time in office could still be defined by what happens in November election
By The Week UK Published
-
'The United States and other open societies must not be complacent'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
George Santos pleads guilty to federal crimes
Speed Read The former Republican congressman from New York blames ambition for leading him astray
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Hamas claims Tel Aviv blast amid cease-fire talks
Speed Read US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Israel has accepted the Gaza proposal and now Hamas must do the same
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Biden passes the torch to Harris on DNC's first night
Speed Read The president gave an emotional speech, citing his political efforts and urging voters to choose Kamala Harris
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Year-round school is also good for kids'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
John Lewis statue replaces Confederate monument
Speed Read The civil rights icon represented Georgia in Congress for decades
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine blasts bridges, digs in to hold Kursk gains
Speed Read Ukraine destroyed a second key bridge in Russia's Kursk region
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published