Obamas fire up DNC, warn of hard fight against Trump

What happened

Barack and Michelle Obama gave back-to-back speeches to close out the second night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The former president and first lady praised Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, slyly mocked Donald Trump and warned Democrats they have to work tirelessly to turn the ebullient vibe inside the United Center into an electoral victory. Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, also celebrated his wife in personal terms and as a "joyful warrior" who "never runs from a fight."

Who said what

The Obamas were "clearly Tuesday's emotional high point" at the DNC, The Washington Post said, and their "one-two punch" combined "blistering takedowns of Trump" with an aspirational vision of a better America. They were able to "describe the perils they see of a second Trump presidency" while "making fun of him" with a "rare, incisive humor" unique at this convention, Rebecca Davis O’Brien said at The New York Times.



Michelle Obama said that Harris, unlike Trump, "understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward" or "benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth." Barack Obama said Harris would focus on solving your problems while Trump is a "78-year-old billionaire who hasn't stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago." Trump's "constant stream of gripes and grievances" is "worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala," he said, singling out "the childish nicknames" and "weird obsession with crowd size."



In a "significant flexing of Democratic muscle" Tuesday night, Harris addressed "two packed arenas at the same time," the Times said. She thanked the delegates in Chicago from a rally at the same Milwaukee arena where Trump's Republicans held their convention in July.

What next?

Vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz headlines Wednesday's DNC lineup.