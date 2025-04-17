Benjamin Netanyahu's Qatar problem

Two of the Israeli prime minister's key advisers are accused of taking bribes from the Gulf state in exchange for favourable publicity

Photo composite of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Qatari flag, and Israeli New Shekel coins
Benjamin Netanyahu has called the accusations against his advisers a 'political witch hunt'
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has so far remained impervious to the controversies that have dogged his career. But the question of how a foreign power viewed as an enemy to Israel was able to infiltrate the highest levels of his government could prove a scandal too far.

"Qatargate" focuses on an investigation into two of his close aides receiving payments from the Qatari government to give the country favourable publicity in Israel and internationally.

