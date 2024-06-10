Centrist Gantz quits Netanyahu war cabinet
Benny Gantz, a key member of Israel's war cabinet, has resigned following frustration with Netanyahu's Gaza war management
What happened
Benny Gantz, a centrist Israeli opposition leader who joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's newly created war cabinet after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack, publicly resigned Sunday, citing frustration with Netanyahu's Gaza war management. Gantz postponed his announcement from Saturday because of an Israeli commando raid that rescued four Israelis held hostage by Hamas and left 274 Palestinians dead, according to Gaza health officials.
Who said what
Netanyahu is making "empty promises" of a "total victory" over Hamas, "preventing us from achieving real victory" that "puts the release of the hostages above political survival," Gantz said in televised address.
Gantz, a popular former military chief, told Netanyahu three weeks ago he would quit on June 8 unless he articulated a plan for ending the Gaza war and what comes next. Netanyahu told Gantz on X he should not "abandon the campaign."
What next?
Gantz's departure is "unlikely" to oust Netanyahu, whose right-wing coalition has a slim majority in the Knesset, but it "dealt a blow to the appearance of unity" and legitimacy Netanyahu marshaled early in the conflict, The New York Times said.
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
