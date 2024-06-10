Centrist Gantz quits Netanyahu war cabinet

Benny Gantz, a key member of Israel's war cabinet, has resigned following frustration with Netanyahu's Gaza war management

Benny Gantz quits Israeli war cabinet
Netanyahu is making "empty promises" of a "total victory" over Hamas, Gantz said
(Image credit: Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Benny Gantz, a centrist Israeli opposition leader who joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's newly created war cabinet after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack, publicly resigned Sunday, citing frustration with Netanyahu's Gaza war management. Gantz postponed his announcement from Saturday because of an Israeli commando raid that rescued four Israelis held hostage by Hamas and left 274 Palestinians dead, according to Gaza health officials. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel And Palestine Gaza
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸