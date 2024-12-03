Biden arrives in Angola for historic Africa visit

The president intends to strengthen U.S. ties with Africa and counter China's dominance in the region

President Joe Biden arrives in Angola
Biden is the first sitting US president to visit Angola
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

President Joe Biden arrived in Angola Monday for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening U.S. ties with Africa and countering China's dominance in the region. Biden is the first sitting U.S. president to visit Angola and the first to travel to sub-Saharan Africa since 2015. He promised to visit the region last year, but the trip was delayed, reinforcing "sentiment among some Africans that their continent is still low priority for Washington," The Associated Press said.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

