Biden on campaign trail as Democratic concern grows

What happened

President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail over the weekend as concerns about his ability to run for a second term continued to permeate the Democratic Party. Attending a service at a Black church in Philadelphia on Sunday, Biden described his reliance on faith "in good times and tough times," in a speech delivered without a teleprompter. But while he departed to chants of "four more years," doubts continue in Congress, with four more Democrats reportedly calling for him not to run for reelection.

Who said what

According to "multiple" insiders, said NBC News, the four additional Democrats "told their lawmaker colleagues during a phone call Sunday" that they believed Biden should step aside. All four "hold top positions on key House committees and bring the total number of Democrats in Congress who have called for the president to reconsider his bid" to nearly a dozen.



During his speech in the key swing state of Philadelphia, Biden "didn't directly address the critical phase of his campaign that he is entering," said CBS News.

What next?

Biden has brushed aside calls for him to step down, saying that he feels strong enough to go up against Donald Trump in November. During a recent ABC News interview, the president acknowledged his poor debate performance but attributed it to having been sick days earlier.