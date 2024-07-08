Biden on campaign trail as Democratic concern grows

Multiple members of his party have called for the president to step down

US President Joe Biden during a campaign event in Madison, Wisconsin
Nearly a dozen Democrats in Congress have suggested the president leave the race
(Image credit: Mustafa Hussain / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail over the weekend as concerns about his ability to run for a second term continued to permeate the Democratic Party. Attending a service at a Black church in Philadelphia on Sunday, Biden described his reliance on faith "in good times and tough times," in a speech delivered without a teleprompter. But while he departed to chants of "four more years," doubts continue in Congress, with four more Democrats reportedly calling for him not to run for reelection.

