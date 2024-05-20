Biden delivers Morehouse graduation speech

What happened

President Joe Biden gave the commencement address at Morehouse College, the historically Black men's college in Atlanta, on Sunday. It was his first time addressing a college campus since the breakout of protests against Israel's war in Gaza.

Who said what

The Gaza war is "one of the hardest, most complicated problems in the world," Biden said. "I know it angers and frustrates many of you, including my family. But most of all I know it breaks your heart. It breaks mine as well." Alluding to the half-dozen students who turned their backs as he spoke, Biden said he supports "peaceful, nonviolent protest. Your voices should be heard, and I promise I hear them."



The "biggest question" before Biden spoke was "whether his words would be interrupted by protests," The Washington Post said, but "Biden was met with polite, if measured, applause" and "no major demonstrations."

What next?

Biden's speech — "and a separate one he gave later Sunday in Detroit — are part of a burst of outreach to Black constituents" amid softening support among Black voters ahead of the 2024 election, The Associated Press said.