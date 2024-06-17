Biden warns of more Trump Supreme Court picks

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama discussed the repercussions of a second Trump term at a fundraiser

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama on stage in Los Angeles
"The Supreme Court has never been as out of kilter as it is today"
(Image credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama criticized Donald Trump and warned about a second Trump term at a fundraiser in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The event — hosted by George Clooney, Julia Roberts and other top celebrities and moderated by Jimmy Kimmel — raised more than $30 million for Biden's campaign, a record for Democrats but shy of the $50.5 million Trump said he raised at a private April fundraiser with major GOP donors. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Joe Biden Supreme Court 2024 Presidential Election
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸