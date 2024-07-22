Can Kamala Harris beat Trump?

Some senior Democrats are unsure the vice-president can win in November even as party closes ranks behind her

Illustration of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump facing each other
Harris has to convince first her fellow Democrats and then the country that she is presidential material
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published
intoday's big question

Donald Trump's claim that Kamala Harris would be easier to beat than Joe Biden is likely to be put to the test after the president dramatically withdrew from the 2024 US presidential race just over 100 days before polling day.

After releasing a statement on Sunday announcing he was stepping aside, Biden was quick to endorse his vice-president. That was soon followed by backing from the powerful Congressional Black Caucus, high-profile lawmakers and several key donors and Super PACs (political action committees). One of these, ActBlue, raised a staggering $46.7 million (£36.1 million) in just over seven hours after Biden's bombshell announcement, making it "the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle".

