'It's something urban planners think could work in the United States'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'How to transform city streets — without losing your parking spot'
Amanda Shendruk at The Washington Post
More "street space for people means less space for vehicles," but "there's a way to have your park — and parking, too," says Amanda Shendruk. It's "called a superblock — an urban planning concept that is gaining traction throughout Europe." Superblocks "don't aim to eliminate cars; they just make them less important." Taking car spaces "can be a hard sell." But if "we care about the well-being of our communities," city planners "can't stick with the status quo."
'Trump's helicopter did not crash land, but Trump did'
Bill Press at The Hill
It is "tempting to laugh off Trump's helicopter fantasy as a momentary lapse of memory," but it's "much more serious than that and should be taken more seriously for a couple of reasons," says Bill Press. His "phony helicopter tale does not stand alone. It's just the latest in a string of weird comments," so it's "time the media stopped treating Donald Trump like a normal candidate and started portraying him for what he is: An angry old man."
'We all pay the price for protectionism'
Phil Gramm and Donald J. Boudreaux at The Wall Street Journal
"Protectionism and industrial policy misallocate resources and reduce economic efficiency," says Phil Gramm and Donald J. Boudreaux. When "firms in a free market produce outputs that consumers won't buy, the money entrepreneurs and investors lose is their own," and when "protectionists and industrial-policy planners make mistakes, they often mask them with more subsidies and tariffs — at taxpayers' expense." In "attempting to answer" the jobs question, it "becomes clear that the new mantra is the same old siren song."
'The H1-B lottery is too easily gamed. Here's how to fix it.'
Bloomberg editorial board
H1-B visas for educated foreigners are "awarded not by merit but by lottery," but this "random allocation never made much sense," says the Bloomberg editorial board. This lottery has "imposed an inefficient and unpredictable standard that prevents employers from hiring the best candidates." A "better approach would be to scrap the lottery in favor of a merit-based system," while "another option is to prioritize higher-wage earners, who are typically more skilled."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
Liquid water detected on Mars raises hopes of life
Speed Read A new study suggests huge amounts of water could be trapped beneath the surface of Mars
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Ukraine reports large gains in Russia's Kursk region
Speed Read Ukraine pushed further into Russian territory and now commands a striking 390 square miles, embarrassing the Kremlin
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Tim Walz's long, complicated history with China
In The Spotlight Kamala Harris' VP pick is no stranger to one of America's chief international rivals — will it matter in November, and perhaps beyond?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
FBI probes cyber-attacks on Trump, Harris campaigns
Speed Read The FBI is investigating claims that sensitive documents pertaining to Donald Trump's presidential campaign were stolen in a cyber intrusion
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
'Cars have become the nexus where technological, economic, and national security considerations intersect'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Trump gripes about Harris crowd sizes, fact-checks
speed read The former president falsely claimed Kamala Harris is using AI to make her crowds look bigger
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
The United Nations' possible ties to the attack on Israel
The Explainer Nine staff members from the UN's Palestinian refugee program may have been involved
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'Regulation is scant and centralization remains pervasive'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Trump agrees to ABC debate with Harris
Speed Read The presidential nominees will square off Sept. 10
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
'In the forgotten civil war in Sudan, children have become collateral damage'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published